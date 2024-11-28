Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

When the New York Giants take on the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday afternoon’s Thanksgiving showdown, it sounds like they will have a new starting quarterback for the third time in three weeks.

Earlier this month, the New York Giants benched starter Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito. But after just one start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, it sounds like there will be a new starter this week.

DeVito has been listed as “questionable” all week as a result of a firearm injury, but according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, he is not expected to play against the Cowboys.

In his place, Drew Lock will make his first start with the Giants.

“Giants QB Tommy DeVito, who stayed behind in NY to get an MRI and other tests for his forearm before flying to Dallas, is not expected to play today. Drew Lock slated to start,” Rapoport said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Lock joined the Giants this offseason to serve as the backup quarterback behind Jones. But when Jones was benched, the team opted to go with DeVito as the starter in his place.

With DeVito now out with an injury, he’ll get his chance to play.

Through his five seasons in the NFL, Lock has started 21 games, posting an 8-13 record in those games.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

We’ll have to see how he performs in his first start with New York.

[Ian Rapoport]