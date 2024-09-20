Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots named veteran Jacoby Brissett their starting quarterback ahead of the season, but after he has struggled, the Patriots now face another decision at the quarterback position.

At the end of Thursday night’s blowout loss to the New York Jets, the Patriots decided to give first-round rookie Drake Maye some reps at the quarterback position.

After the game, head coach Jerod Mayo admitted that he didn’t know whether or not this could be a precursor to Maye ultimately taking over as the team’s starting quarterback.

That’s a decision the Patriots still have to make. But it sounds like Maye is trying his best not to worry about it.

“I’ll be ready when my name is called, when my number’s called, to go out there and make some plays,” Maye said. “I’ve been preparing like I’m the starter.”

Maye finished the game with just 22 passing yards as he completed four of his eight pass attempts. He also took two sacks, which he acknowledged were mistakes.

“I can’t take stupid sacks,” Maye said. “At the same time, we got some first downs, moved the chains, made some plays with my feet.”

We’ll have to see whether or not the Patriots do decide to make a change at the quarterback position.

