New England Patriots first-round pick Drake Maye was not named the team’s starting quarterback in his first season as the team has instead opted to go with veteran Jacoby Brissett, but it sounds like Maye is taking the decision in stride.

During a press conference following the announcement, Drake Maye made it clear that while he obviously wants to play, he also understands why the team opted to go with Jacoby Brissett this season instead.

“I wouldn’t say disappointed; obviously, I want to play,” Maye said according to Khari Thompson of boston.com. “That’s the competitive edge in me. At the same time, I understand the situation. Jacoby has been in the offense and gotten the reps with ones all camp. So, I can’t say I’m disappointed, but at the same time, I want to be playing.”

Maye also understands that as Brissett’s backup, he could be called upon to go into the game at any moment, and he knows he has to be ready for that.

“I’m still one play away, so just have to be ready for all circumstances and I’m here to help Jacoby and keep the vibes in the quarterback room up because nothing is going to change,” Maye said. “I’m still rooting for him and cheering for him.”

