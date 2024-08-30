Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye may not have won the starting quarterback job for the team this offseason, but it sounds like he did everything he could.

During a recent press conference after the team announced that veteran Jacoby Brissett would serve as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots this season, Drake Maye made it clear that he had “no regrets” about his performance or his effort during the competition the past few weeks and months.

“I feel like I left it all out there,” Maye said according to Boston.com. “I have no regrets going back, and in the end that’s how it worked out. Like I said, I’m going to keep the right mindset, and I know this is the NFL. Shoot, it ain’t like anybody is just going out there and getting even second-team as a quarterback. Just be the blessed person I am and thank God for his blessings.”

Maye obviously wants to play and wishes he was the one leading the Patriots this season, but he now understands his role.

“I’m still one play away, so just have to be ready for all circumstances and I’m here to help Jacoby and keep the vibes in the quarterback room up because nothing is going to change,” Maye said. “I’m still rooting for him and cheering for him.”

We’ll have to see whether or not he gets a chance to play this season.

