May 11, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) speaks to the media after practice at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots added veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who is coming off a brutal ACL injury that ended his season last year, earlier this offseason, to give young quarterback Drake Maye another weapon as the franchise looks to develop him into the NFL’s next star quarterback.

Maye said on Monday that things with Diggs have gone well throughout the offseason.

“Yeah, he seems like an awesome teammate,” Maye said, according to Pro Football Talk. “He’s my locker mate, one down from beside me. We talk all the time. He’s a veteran in this league. He’s made a lot of plays, played in a lot of big-time games.

Just an awesome voice for the receiver room, for this offense. He’s played in some playoff games. He’s had some big games.

“Once he recovers, and he’s getting back out there, I’m looking forward to being able to throw him some footballs. It’s always good having a guy like that on your team.”

Maybe talked about what he’s seen of Diggs’ work ethic.

“In the meetings, [he’s] asking questions, asking me after plays, ‘Hey, what should I have done there? Hey, in the past, I’ve done this when the guy’s playing this leverage,’ stuff like that,” Maye said.

“He’s seen a lot of different things, played a long time in this league. It’s been great for me. A veteran receiver, him, Mack [Hollins], Kendrick Bourne. We got three, not really old heads, but old heads in their 30s. It’s been awesome for us to find how they lead the room and help this offense.”