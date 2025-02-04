Syndication: USA TODAY

For decades, it has been a tradition for the President of the United States to take part in a television interview with the network broadcasting the Super Bowl. Joe Biden, however, chose not to participate in the traditional interview for the past two years, but it sounds like Donald Trump is bringing back the American tradition.

This weekend, Fox is set to air Super Bowl LIX, featuring a highly anticipated showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the big game, Donald Trump has agreed to participate in the traditional sit-down interview with Fox, which will be featured during the pregame coverage.

On Monday, Fox News confirmed that Donald Trump had sat down for an extensive interview with anchor Bret Baier, covering a range of topics, including the changes his administration has implemented since taking office last month. The pre-recorded interview will be broadcast nationally before the game.

“Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier will conduct a wide-ranging interview with President Donald Trump during the Fox Super Bowl Sunday pregame show on February 9,” Fox News announced on Monday.

“The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday. During the interview, Baier asked Trump about the changes the administration has enacted since the Inauguration and the first 100 days of his presidency, as FOX is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX from in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.”

While presidential Super Bowl interviews have long been a tradition, this marks the first time since 2022 that the president has agreed to participate, following Biden’s decision to forgo the opportunity in the past two years.

This will be Trump’s second interview with Fox News since assuming office last month, following his January conversation with Sean Hannity. However, it marks the first time Baier has conducted a one-on-one interview with Trump since June 2023.

As for the game itself, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are set for a much-anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs emerged victorious to close out the 2023 season.

If the Chiefs manage another win on Sunday, they will make history as the first NFL team ever to claim three consecutive Super Bowl titles.