For decades, it has been a tradition for the President of the United States to sit down for an interview with the network airing the Super Bowl. For the past two years, however, Joe Biden refused to take part in the interview. But it sounds like Donald Trump is restoring the tradition.

Fox is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, featuring a showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. And Donald Trump has agreed to a sit-down interview that will be aired before the game.

On Monday, Fox News revealed that Donald Trump had decided to participate in a wide-ranging interview with anchor Bret Baier, covering a multitude of subjects and the changes in his administration since he took office last month.

“Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier will conduct a wide-ranging interview with President Donald Trump during the Fox Super Bowl Sunday pregame show on February 9,” Fox News announced on Monday.

“The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday. During the interview, Baier asked Trump about the changes the administration has enacted since the Inauguration and the first 100 days of his presidency, as FOX is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX from in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.”

While these Super Bowl interviews have been a long-standing tradition, this will be the first time since 2022 that a president has participated with Joe Biden opting out of the tradition the past two years.

This marks Trump’s second interview with Fox News since taking office last month, having previously spoken with Sean Hannity in January for his first sit-down conversation as president. However, it will be Baier’s first one-on-one interview with Trump since June 2023.

As for the game itself, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet in a highly anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LVII that followed the 2023 season, where the Chiefs emerged victorious.

Should the Chiefs win on Sunday night, they will make history as the first team ever to secure three consecutive Super Bowl championships.