Over the past several decades, it has become commonplace for the President of the United States to sit down for an interview with the network that is broadcasting the Super Bowl. And with Fox set to broadcast the Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Kansas City Chief and the Philadelphia Eagles, Donald Trump will be taking part in that tradition.

On Monday, Fox News announced that Donald Trump had sat down for a wide-ranging interview with anchor Bret Baier, which had been prerecorded and would be broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier will conduct a wide-ranging interview with President Donald Trump during the Fox Super Bowl Sunday pregame show on February 9,” Fox News announced on Monday.

“The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday. During the interview, Baier asked Trump about the changes the administration has enacted since the Inauguration and the first 100 days of his presidency, as FOX is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX from in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.”

While the Super Bowl interview is a longstanding tradition, this will mark the first time since 2022 that a president has agreed to the Super Bowl interview after Joe Biden declined to participate the past two years.

This will be Trump’s second sit-down interview with Fox News since he took office last month as he also sat down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity in January for his first interview after taking office. However, this will be Baier’s first one-on-one interview with Trump since June 2023.

As for the game itself, the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII that followed the 2023 season in which the Chiefs topped the Eagles.

If the Chiefs are victorious this year, they will become the first team ever to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.