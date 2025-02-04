Syndication: USA TODAY

It’s been well documented that the Kansas City Chiefs are in pursuit of history. If Kansas City manages to beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they’ll become the first NFL franchise to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls.

While the Eagles will be doing their best to thwart the Chiefs, history will be made anyway, as President Trump plans on tossing tradition to the side.

According to Pro Football Talk, Trump will be attending the Super Bowl in New Orleans, making him the first sitting President to ever attend the game.

It’ll be interesting to see if Trump will speak with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell as Goodell recently said he will be ignoring the President’s efforts to eliminate diversity increasing efforts across the federal government and country.

“We got into diversity efforts because we felt it was the right thing for the National Football League,” Goodell said recently in a pre-Super Bowl media session. “We’re going to continue those efforts because we’ve not only convinced ourselves, I think we’ve proven ourselves that it does make the NFL better.

We’re not in this because it’s a trend to get in it or a trend to get out of it. Our efforts are fundamental in trying to attract the best possible talent into the National Football League.”

Fans reacted to Trump’s decision to attend the game on social media.

“That’s because the other Presidents were busy doing their job, not insatiably vying for attention of any sort,” one fan added.

“Will you be writing a piece connecting the dots to this and the NFL’s sudden decision to remove the ‘End Racism’ verbiage from the End Zones at the Super Bowl? Or are we all supposed to pretend it’s just a weird coincidence?” one fan asked PFT.

“Looking forward to more national championship teams stiffing this dude for visits,” one fan added.

Hopefully, Trump’s presence doesn’t distract too much from the Super Bowl or create any problems for other attendees of the event.