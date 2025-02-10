Chip Somodevilla-Pool via Imagn Images

Pop sensation Taylor Swift didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes when she was introduced to fans at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night, and United States President Donald Trump certainly took note.

Taylor Swift was present on Sunday night to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce as he and the Kansas City Chiefs competed in their third-consecutive Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. However, unlike some previous games, the fans were not all that happy to see her.

Prior to the kickoff, Taylor Swift was featured on the stadium’s jumbo screen as she was introduced to the fans in attendance. However, the fans’ reaction was less than enthusiastic.

Taylor Swift laughed off being booed at the Super Bowl 😅 pic.twitter.com/Zdc5fHKc0A — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2025

As soon as Swift’s image appeared, the crowd erupted in boos.

Despite the negative reception, Swift managed to laugh it off and smiled.

While Taylor might have brushed off the booing, United States President Donald Trump certainly took notice and he did not waste the opportunity to talk about it on social media.

After the game, Trump took to social media to absolutely blast the pop superstar as he claimed that she got booed “out of the stadium” by the fans in attendance.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Swift, of course, has never been a fan of Trump. She actively endorsed other candidates over him in three consecutive presidential elections, supporting Hillary Clinton in 2016, Joe Biden in 2020, and Kamala Harris in 2024.

Clearly, Trump is still a little bit bitter about her political allegiances.