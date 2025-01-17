Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa made it clear at the Polynesian Bowl: He has no plans to retire from the game of football anytime soon.

In fact, it’s probably closer to the opposite. Tagovailoa is willing to risk it all for the pigskin.

In an interview with ESPN Honolulu at the 2024 Polynesian Bowl, Tagovailoa’s father said Tua told him that he’s willing to die for the game of football.

“Dad, I love this game and I’ll die on the field for this game,” – Tua Tagovailoa to his Dad, as told by Galu Tagovailoa to ESPN Honolulu https://t.co/h5g4aeU4PL — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 17, 2025

Citing ESPN Honolulu’s interview, Joe Schad quoted Tagovailoa saying to his father, “Dad, I love this game and I’ll die on the field for this game.”

Tagovailoa has an unfortunate history of concussions. He’s suffered specific instances of head trauma on the field, and has had to be taken out of games and undergone intense medical evaluation. Despite that, Tagovailoa continues on. Ill-advised as it might be, only potential intervention seems like it would get in the way of Tagovailoa playing professional football.

Nobody wants to see anyone die on the football field. Few want to see anyone get hurt.

So Tagovailoa will continue playing, and retirement clearly isn’t on his mind right now. Despite the head injuries, and the toll they’ve taken on him, the Dolphins quarterback will prepare for yet another season under center in Miami.

The NFL world reacted to the news.

“Seems like that means more to him than winning,” one fan chimed in.

“Then it’s time to move on from him. If he can’t protect himself and be available for his team then he’s no good to them,” one fan bluntly said.

One fan was fired up, and another said “we all believed him.”