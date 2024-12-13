Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

When the Miami Dolphins signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract ahead of the 2024 season, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver figured to be an intriguing piece in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

Only it didn’t work out that way, with injuries and ineffectiveness leading Beckham to appear in just nine games with the Dolphins, in which he tallied an underwhelming nine receptions for 55 yards.

Now the LSU product’s time in Miami appears to have come to an end. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Beckham and the Dolphins have mutually agreed to part ways, with the team releasing the 32-year-old wideout.

“The #Dolphins and three-time Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources,” Pelissero posted to X on Friday. “Beckham is hoping for more opportunities elsewhere and the team is granting his release. He’ll be on waivers until Monday.”

Beckham’s release marks the latest twist in his storied NFL career.

Originally selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the New Orleans native quickly emerged as one of the league’s most prolific wideouts, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Following the 2018 season, however, we was traded to the Cleveland Browns, but never quite connected with quarterback Baker Mayfield and missed most of the 2020 season after suffering a torn ACL.

After returning to the Browns in 2021, Beckham secured a release from the franchise after initially requesting a trade. He proceeded to sign with the Los Angeles Rams and caught two passes, including a 35-yard touchdown, in the team’s Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Beckham, however, also tore is ACL in the Rams’ Super Bowl win, prompting him to miss the entirety of the 2022 season. He spent the 2023 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins this past offseason.

Now Beckham will look for his next opportunity as he seeks to revive his once-promising career.

