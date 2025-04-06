Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins had a tough go of things in the 2024 season, finishing 8-9 on the year and missing the playoffs. Things went off the track for Miami after star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed extended time with another scary head injury.

The Dolphins are hopeful that Tagovailoa can stay healthy in 2025 and lead the team back to the playoffs. Unfortunately, things are going to be harder for Tagovailoa and the offense next season than originally anticipated, according to one prominent league insider.

“#Dolphins five-time Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead is retiring, officially ending a star-studded 12-year career. Armstead was one of the best left tackles of his generation beginning with his stint with the #Saints,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Maybe one day, we (Dolphins fans) can have some great players thoughout their careers, as, we’ve had some early years (Wilkins, Laremy Tunsil, Minkah, Hunt) and some late arrivals (Reggie Bush, Calais, Terron), with some of their best work done elsewhere,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“And everyone hated Ryan Poles for not signing this man 3 years ago… injured all the time and now retired… who would have seen that coming,” someone else added.

“Great career! Thanks for everything you’ve done from the Saints to the Dolphins!” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who the Dolphins bring in to help keep Tagovailoa safe.