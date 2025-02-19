Nov 13, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) takes the field prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly made up their mind on the future of a very talented player on the team.

Defensive back Jevon Holland has made an impact in Miami since he arrived. The former Oregon standout landed with the Dolphins in 2021 after the team used a second-round pick on him.

Four seasons later, and the Dolphins are set to part ways with Holland.

According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, the team is expected to balk on using the franchise tag on the safety. Thus, that decision will open the door for Holland to explore free agency for the first time in his young career.

Holland has played well in the four seasons he’s been in the NFL. The 2024 season was the only year in which he didn’t record a single interception, but he still found ways to contribute on the field. That’s shown by his 301 career tackles, 62 coming in 2024. He’s also racked up 5.0 career sacks, 219 solot ackles, and nine TFL with 10 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles.

Meanwhile, on that end? He has five career interceptions. Two in his first two seasons each and then one during the 2023 season. The one in 2023 went back for a pick-six against the New York Jets.

Not even 25 years old, Holland could still have a pretty good market this offseason. We’ll see where he lands.

Expect the action to heat up even more as March approaches.