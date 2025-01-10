Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After yet another disappointing season in South Beach, the Miami Dolphins made a move on Friday.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelilssero, the team relieved two coaches of their duties: Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman and, a familiar name, Wes Welker, who worked as the team’s Passing Game Specialist and Wide Receivers Coach.

Pelissero posted the news on the Dolphins’ firings on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

The #Dolphins fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and wide receivers coach/pass game specialist Wes Welker. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2025

“The Dolphins fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and wide receivers coach/pass game specialist Wes Welker,” Pelissero said.

Crossman worked for the Dolphins since the 2019 season. Amid the coaching change to Mike McDaniel, McDaniel kept him on staff as their special teams coordinator. He held that position throughout his tenure with the team, but his time’s come to an end.

Welker was also dismissed following the team’s difficult season. Welker has been in the coaching circle since 2017, when he joined the Houston Texans coaching staff. He then moved on to the San Francisco 49ers from 2019 to 2021. Then, the Dolphins hired him in 2022, where he spent the next three seasons.

It would be hilariously ironic if Bill Belichick, the new coach at North Carolina, hired Welker to a position, especially since he signed Welker after the Dolphins cut him ahead of 2007.

Nevertheless, these are the ebbs and flows in the National Football League. Miami will hope to regroup with new hires in what’s going to be a very busy offseason in South Beach.