The Miami Dolphins are trying to get the taste of the 2024 season out of their mouths. Miami missed the playoffs after star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed significant time with another significant head injury.

As poor as Miami’s offense was at times, the Dolphins weren’t exactly world-beaters on the defensive side of the ball either, despite signing star quarterback Jalen Ramsey to a contract extension last offseason.

Now, it appears the Dolphins are admitting internally that Ramsey’s extension was a mistake and are working to rectify things before the 2025 season gets underway.

“The #Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025,” reported NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Tuesday morning.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“We’ll get a 3rd round pick and keep it moving ain’t got time to cater to a player who hasn’t even played well in Miami,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“If you’re going to trade away Jalen Ramsey, then you are saying we aren’t trying to make a run. At that point just break apart the team and start over. With a different GM, of course,” someone else wrote.

“He’s sick of being spanked twice a year by his father, Josh Allen,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see where Ramsey is interested in landing.