This season for the New York Jets has been nothing short of disastrous. Many expected New York to make a serious run if future hall-of-fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed healthy.

While Rodgers has been available, the Jets have been nowhere close to contending this season. The Jets’ embarrassing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday dropped the team to 4-12 on the year.

A lot of the Jets’ struggles fall on the shoulders of Rodgers, who is having arguably the worst season of his storied career. One Jets star isn’t shying away from how disappointed he is with how Rodgers and the offense have performed this year.

“It comes down to complementary football, bro. We’re playing a high powered offense. Josh Allen is the MVP runner up, whatever — a great player. We gotta get [expletive] going — on offense, on special teams. You keep having our defense go out there. Eventually, they’re going to do something good. We’re playing a high powered offense. So yes, defense, we need to be better, but we gotta play complementary football.” said cornerback D.J. Reed after the loss to Buffalo, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Reed was very frustrated after the game: "It comes down to complementary football, bro. We're playing a high powered offense. Josh Allen is the MVP runner up, whatever — a great player. We gotta get shit going — on offense, on special teams. You keep having our defense go out… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 29, 2024

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“The defense gave up 5 fourth quarter leads with a minute remaining….. I love DJ but this ain’t it,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“He was 100% correct. Aaron Rodgers threw this game away in the 1st half. The defense held them to 7 points basically and gave the offense every opportunity,” added someone else.

“That’s this game. That defense has been subpar all season and don’t come at me with passing yards allowed meaningless stat. Most penalized defense in the NFL, no pass rush, lower half of the league 3rd down defense, paltry number of turnovers forced. Today they were average,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rodgers is back with the Jets next season.