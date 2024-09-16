Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have gotten off to a solid if not great, 1-1, start this season. However, fans, players, and staff are all looking for more from the first overall pick in the NFL draft, Caleb Williams.

Through the first two games of the season, Willimas has been thoroughly unimpressive. The young quarterback has gone 37-of-66 for 267 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

It’s far from the start that the Bears had in mind when they drafted the former Heisman trophy winner out of USC. Williams lit defenses up at the college level, and frequent comparisons to the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

The Bears have tried to surround Williams with the requisite weapons he needs to succeed, including star wide receiver DJ Moore. Unfortunately, it hasn’t exactly panned out, and now a resurfaced clip is making the rounds revealing what Moore actually thinks of Williams’ game.

In an interview after last season’s loss to the Cleveland Bears, Moore spoke on Williams and the other quarterbacks entering the draft.

“I get y’all got everybody coming out, what it’s like two of them? I don’t think they’re better than Justin (Fields).”

He wants his real QB1 back. Omar make the call. pic.twitter.com/7cnhL0FNqb https://t.co/fG8fsyEqlB — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) September 16, 2024

Moore was likely referring to Williams and New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye, who were seen as the top prospects throughout most of the season last year.

Justin Fields was Moore’s first quarterback in Chicago and has gotten off to a 2-0 start as the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’ll be interesting to see if Moore tries to force a trade to reunite with his former quarterback, especially as the Steelers are in the market to add to their wide receiver room.