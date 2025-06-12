Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson was cut by four teams last season, after what was a promising start to his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With his back against the wall, Johnson has signed a one-year, $1.17 million deal for the veteran minimum with the Cleveland Browns.

“They were the only team to hit me up,” Johnson said, according to Pro Football Talk.

After being traded from the Steelers, Johnson spent time with the Panthers, Ravens, and Texans. Johnson totaled 33 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns, his worst season thus far in his career.

“I don’t like to speak on a lot of stuff, so I just, everybody’s going to have their opinions,” Johnson said.

“At the end of the day, I’m the only one in that room that really knows what’s going on. I can only go off of what I know and then try to put out my best effort. But last year is last year. I’m trying to turn and change that narrative and move the right way and just keep going.”

Johnson is insisting that last year will be the lone black spot on his career.

“One bad year,” Johnson said. “It’s one year. I had five great seasons in Pittsburgh. I had one year, that doesn’t define me as a player. None of that.

“My character or none of that. So like I said, everybody’s going to say what they want to say about me, but I know who I am as a person deep down and that’s all that matters to me.”