Cleveland Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson (16) looks to catch a pass during practice at NFL minicamp, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

The Cleveland Browns have brought in four quarterbacks to compete for the starting job this offseason. Veteran journeymen Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are joined in the QB room by rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

The fanbase is chomping at the bit to see Sanders win the job, but it appears as if one of the others is in the lead to win the job, per one of the Browns’ other new additions.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson signed on with Cleveland this offseason in an attempt to revive his career after going through the least productive season of his career last year. Now, Johnson is giving his prediction on who will win Cleveland’s starting job.

“I think they are going to roll with Kenny for right now,” Johnson said, according to Pro Football Talk.

“I’ve been seeing Kenny going like right now with the ones. Then, Joe will come in. I think they are probably going to roll with him just to see like he’s coming off a season with Philly and having a Super Bowl.

“So, I think they are going to stick with him through the preseason. Then, you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table.”

It’s an interesting direction for Cleveland to go in, considering Flacco has 191 career starts to Pickett’s 30. While the Browns have expressed an openness to keeping all four quarterbacks on the active roster, it’s unlikely, as most teams only keep two on their 53-man roster.

It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out over the course of the offseason.