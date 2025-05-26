After years of being outspoken on the issue of recognition for offensive lineman, Buffalo Bills offfensive lineman Dion Dawkins can now confidently say that he made sure his voice was heard.
On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the 2025 season will debut the inaugural Protector of the Year award, an honor bestowed onto the league’s best offensive lineman.
Dawkins has been championing offensive lineman recognition and even spoke about the issue with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
“It’s very cool that my domino piece makes noise when it falls,” Dawkins said, according to The Athletic. “Just to be a regular kid from Jersey, go to Temple, be a second-round pick to Buffalo, to having a voice so big that it reaches all 32 teams and then some.
“This is a part of my legacy now, and I stand on it.”
While there’s no guarantee Dawkins will ever win the award, there’s no denying that he was instrumental in helping to get it formed.
“This Protector of the Year award is finally giving the big boys up front the respect we deserve,” Dawkins said, via a statement from the NFL. “I’ve been knocking on doors and spearheading this movement because offensive linemen are the true foundation of every team’s success.
“We might not have all the fancy stats as the skinnies or end up on a highlight reel every week, but without us, there’s no rushing titles, passing titles, or touchdowns. This award is for all the unsung heroes who put in work every snap. I won’t stop fighting to give offensive linemen the respect and recognition we deserve.”