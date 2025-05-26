Buffalo Bills Dion Dawkins blocks for quarterback Josh Allen, behind him, who sneaks in for a touchdown during first half action at the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025.

After years of being outspoken on the issue of recognition for offensive lineman, Buffalo Bills offfensive lineman Dion Dawkins can now confidently say that he made sure his voice was heard.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the 2025 season will debut the inaugural Protector of the Year award, an honor bestowed onto the league’s best offensive lineman.

Dawkins has been championing offensive lineman recognition and even spoke about the issue with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“It’s very cool that my domino piece makes noise when it falls,” Dawkins said, according to The Athletic. “Just to be a regular kid from Jersey, go to Temple, be a second-round pick to Buffalo, to having a voice so big that it reaches all 32 teams and then some.