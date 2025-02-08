Oct 18, 2009; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Dick Jauron during the first half at Giants Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Former National Football League head coach Dick Jauron passed away on Saturday at the age of 74.

Jauron worked as head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1999 to 2003, which included a memorable 13-3 season in 2001. Jauron earned Coach of the Year honors for his efforts that season.

He later went on to be the head coach of the Buffalo Bills from 2006 to 2009.

The Bills were among those to offer their condolences to Jauron’s family on Saturday morning.

“We’re saddened to learn about the passing of former Head Coach Dick Jauron,” they posted on X.

Chicago native and Good Morning Football host Kyle Brandt also offered his condolences along with memories of the 2001 Bears.

“The 2001 Chicago Bears were incredible to watch. Young phenom Urlacher. Rookie of the Year Anthony Thomas from Michigan. Wily QB Jim Miller. Mike Brown making miracles ever week. David Terrell!! RW McQuarters! 13-3. Head Coach Dick Jauron ran the show. Thank you, Coach ,” Brandt ,” Brandt said in a post

Dan Pompei, a longtime Bears writer, offered a touching tribute to Jauron.

“Dick Jauron was a kind, unassuming, pleasant family man who spent years caring for his ill wife in the sunset of his life. He had many interests and loved to talk about books. Players — and almost everyone else — really liked him. He coached well, and lived well. May he rest in peace,” Pompei said.

Jauron will be missed by his family and friends, and clearly made an impact on those around him and NFL fans. Our best wishes go out to his family.