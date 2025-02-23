Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

De’Vondre Campbell turned heads and made headlines in late 2024. The now former NFL player all but quit during the season on the San Francisco 49ers, as he unceremoniously dipped out after a 49ers game against the Green Bay Packers.

It’s been a few months since that incident. For the first time, Campbell has spoken out.

The former 49er ranted about his current status, appearing to be done with football altogether.

“I ain’t addressing ****,” Campbell said via Pro Football Talk in a social media rant. “I’m rich and never have to work another day of my life and I told Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch that when they FaceTime me and begged me to come out there an hour after Green Bay cut me.”

Those are strong words from Campbell, who appears to have made his mind up on what his future holds.

Campbell had enjoyed a nine-year NFL career that took him through San Francisco, Green Bay, and the Atlanta Falcons, where he started his career. Campbell was a member of the 2016 Falcons team that made it to Super Bowl LI.

But, evidently, we all reach our breaking points and whatever happened to inspire his reaction was what did it for Campbell. Spotrac says the former linebacker has made nearly $40 million in nine years in the NFL.

So, to a point? He’s right. He is rich. It’s perhaps just a shame it went down this way with the Niners.