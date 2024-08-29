Aug 17, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Detroit Lions helmet during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, the Detroit Lions were nearly able to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl as they led the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of the NFC Championship game. This year, it sounds like the team’s clear expectation is to not only get to the Super Bowl but to win it.

During a press conference this week, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was asked about his expectations for the upcoming season, and he certainly did not hold back as he gave a pretty clear and bold response.

“For this season? Win the Super Bowl,” Holmes said according to Pro Football Talk.

Obviously, that’s easier said than done, but the Lions were certainly not far off last year and they return a lot of the same key players this season that nearly got them to the Super Bowl last season. With a year’s more experience under their belt, perhaps this is indeed the year that the Lions get over the hump.

The Lions have never won or even played in the Super Bowl, so if they are able to meet their own expectations and reach that goal this season, it will be a historic occasion for the team.

