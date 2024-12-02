Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

To this point in the 2024 season, it has already been made clear that the Detroit Lions are one of the NFL’s most talented teams.

And the reigning NFC North champions are adding even more talent, having signed former Pro Bowl linebacker Kwon Alexander off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

Although he was a member of Denver’s practice squad, the former LSU standout was elevated to the Broncos’ main roster for three games this season, tallying eight tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his appearances. He previously spent the 2023 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he appeared in nine games for, recording 41 tackles, one pass defense and one forced fumble.

Originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, the 30-year-old Alexander was previously considered one of the league’s best linebackers. The NFL’s solo tackles leader in 2016 and a 2017 Pro Bowl selection, he has also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets in addition to his time with the Buccaneers, Steelers and Broncos.

Notably, Alexander played for now-Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn during his two-year stint in New Orleans (2020-21).

Kwon Alexander told reporters today he is ready to go to war for Aaron Glenn — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) December 1, 2024



In being acquired by Detroit, Alexander joins a Lions team looking to make good on its status as the current betting favorite to win the Super Bowl. He’s also the second former Pro Bowl defender to be acquired by the Lions in the last week, with Detroit also signing safety Jamal Adams to its practice squad.

Following a Thanksgiving Day victory over the Chicago Bears, the Lions enter Thursday’s matchup against the Green Bay Packers laying claim to the NFC’s best record at 11-1.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[Sports Illustrated]