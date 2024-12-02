Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As the Detroit Lions look to make a Super Bowl run, they’ve made a move aimed at bolstering their defense.

Over the weekend, the Lions signed former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to their practice squad. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the plan is for Adams to eventually be elevated to Detroit’s 53-man roster.

“This will be good, getting Jamal here, we’ll see if there’s a place for him,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Sunday. “It just gives us options, it gives us options.”

To Campbell’s point, adding a safety of Adams’ caliber would be a luxury for the Lions. Currently, Detroit’s secondary includes one of the NFL’s best safety tandems in Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

As for what the 29-year-old Adams has left at this point in his career, that remains to be seen. After being released by the Seattle Seahawks following the 2023 season, the former LSU star signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans.

Adams’ Titans tenure, however, was hardly remarkable, as he appeared in just three games this season before requesting — and receiving — his release in October. Prior to his time in Tennessee, the Texas native spent three seasons with the New York Jets and four with the Seahawks, earning three Pro Bowl selections and a first-team All-Pro selection, in addition to being named second-team All-Pro twice.

In Detroit, Adams will join a Lions team tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL’s best record at 11-1.

Following a Thanksgiving Day victory over the Chicago Bears, Detroit will return to action to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

