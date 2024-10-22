Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions suffered a major loss in Week Six when superstar pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a broken fibula which will likely sideline him for the rest of the season. And it sounds like the team very much missed him on Sunday.

During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Lions were able to sack Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold four different times. However, it doesn’t sound like that was enough for head coach Dan Campbell.

Following the game, Campbell called out his team a little bit, saying that the team needs “just a little bit more” out of their pass rush going forward.

“There were some things where our coverage really had to — we asked them to do a lot, and they had to hold on a little bit,” Campbell said according to Pro Football Talk.

“There was a number of things where we fabricated some rush, we got there a few times. To answer your question, we need just a little bit more. There was a couple of [plays] that did get long, a couple of these plays that you like to believe we can get somebody there just a little bit sooner.”

Campbell said that the pass rush is “an area where we can better.”

He also added that he trusts defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn “to keep developing a great plan” on the defensive side of the ball.

We’ll have to see whether or not the team decides to bring in some outside help to bolster the defensive line or if they simply try to be better with the personnel they have.

Either way, Campbell made it pretty clear that he thinks the team needs to be better, and he wasn’t shy about calling that out.

