Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hangs his head as he walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns suffered yet another loss in a lackluster showing from starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. But it doesn’t sound like the team has any plans to make any changes at the quarterback position.

Deshaun Watson had another disappointing performance in the 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon as he went just 16-for-23 through the air for 163 yards and no touchdowns while also taking five sacks for 24 yards.

But after the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Deshaun Watson will remain the team’s staring quarterback.

“I thought there were some good moments,” Stefanski said of Watson’s performance according to Pro Football Talk.

“You know, we need to protect. We need to keep him clean when we can. That’s a good front. I thought the guys battled like crazy. Had some decent opportunities there, but got to find a way to be more explosive.”

Needless to say, this decision led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“It’s the owners decision not the coach,” one fan wrote.

“Other teams thank him,” another fan added.

“He’s going to be fired at the end of the year anyway,” another fan suggested.

“This is gonna be a running joke all season lol,” a fan said.

“Definition of insanity,” another fan said.

Clearly, the Browns are committed to Watson, for better of for worse.

