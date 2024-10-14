Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) lies on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) after a sack during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are struggling in ways nobody saw coming this season.

The Browns dropped to 1-5 after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and one of the things keeping the dawg pound in the mud is the poor play of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson finished the Eagles game with one of his strongest performances of the season, and that isn’t saying much.

The Browns quarterback finished the day 16-for-23 for 168 yards, and while he didn’t turn the ball over in this one, he also failed to score a touchdown. The Browns’ only touchdown of the game came on a blocked field goal attempt that was returned for a score.

Watson’s abysmal play has left many Browns’ fans desperate to get the quarterback off the field.

“What’s kamala’s plan for getting Deshaun Watson off my team,” one fan asked on Twitter.

“Deshaun Watson is single-handedly unraveling 50 years of progress in black quarterbacking at this point. Every drop back he takes, a black high school QB somewhere gets converted to corner,” another person said.

“God please PLEASE take Aidan Hutchinson’s pain, triple it, and then give it to Deshaun Watson,” someone else added.

“f you think Deshaun Watson is a terrible person and should be in jail, I get it If you think he’s been the worst QB in the NFL since he put on a Browns uniform, I get it But if you think his teammates and the Browns’ fanbase are actively praying on his downfall, I also agree,” another said.

With how much the fans and his teammates seem to dislike Watson, it’s hard to imagine the Browns will keep making him the starter, but Cleveland is known for its dysfunction so it’ll be interesting to see how everything plays out.