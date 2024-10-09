Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

The Cleveland Browns are struggling in the early part of the season.

Sunday’s blowout loss dropped the Browns to 1-4, and their quarterback, Deshaun Watson was a big part of the team’s struggles. Watson went 15-for-28 throwing with 125 yards to go along with a touchdown and a fumble.

The Browns are hopeful that some good off-the-field news will help Watson perform better on the field. Per 923 The Fan’s Dary Ruiter, Watson got some welcome news.

“The latest lawsuit filed against (Browns) QB Deshaun Watson has been resolved. Plaintiffs attorney Tony Buzbee said. ‘We have now resolved our client’s claim with Deshaun Watson. The settlement is confidential,’” Ruiter reported on Twitter.

Fans reacted on Twitter to the news that the lawsuit was closed.

“This was the last chance for the Browns to dump DW4 and that stinky contract and they fumbled again,” one fan said.

“‘They just wanted money’ will be what defenders of Watson say. The reality, Watson knows he is a rapist, sexual predator and what he keeps paying them to stay quiet. Paying them with the dirty money (JW Johnson) and the Haslams paid him. Gross,” another fan said.

“Any hope of getting rid of Watson may have just gone out the window,” a fan added.

“Their only hope to get free was for this girl to speak to the NFL. Watson knew that and paid now to ensure he gets his dirty money from the Browns,” someone else said.

With the lawsuit closed it doesn’t appear likely Watson will get suspended, which would allow the Browns to void his contract like many fans appear to have hoped.

Cleveland will have to hope he turns it around on the field.