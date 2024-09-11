Aug 5, 2024; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Browns season got off to a miserable start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Browns struggled in every phase of the game, but nobody looked more out of place than quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns passer went an awful 24-for-45 and 169, with two interceptions. 

The Browns have been largely disappointed in Watson’s performance since trading for him with the Houston Texans, but now there are off-the-field concerns as well. Via the NFL’s official site, Watson was named in a new civil suit and is accused of sexual assault and battery.

NFL spokesperson Brian Mccarthy released a statement on the league’s stance on Tuesday.

“We are reviewing the complaint, and we will look into the matter under the personal conduct policy.”

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, who reported on Watson’s new civil lawsuit, reported on Tuesday that the NFL has decided not to put the quarterback on the exempt list because there have not been any criminal charges filed, and the league’s review into the situation is in its early stages.

Fans around the league took to social media to weigh in on the league’s decision.

All eyes will be on Cleveland, as the league and the Browns decide how to handle Watson’s latest situation.

 

