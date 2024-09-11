Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns season got off to a miserable start Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Browns struggled in every phase of the game, but nobody looked more out of place than quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns passer went an awful 24-for-45 and 169, with two interceptions.

The Browns have been largely disappointed in Watson’s performance since trading for him with the Houston Texans, but now there are off-the-field concerns as well. Via the NFL’s official site, Watson was named in a new civil suit and is accused of sexual assault and battery.

NFL spokesperson Brian Mccarthy released a statement on the league’s stance on Tuesday.

“We are reviewing the complaint, and we will look into the matter under the personal conduct policy.”

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, who reported on Watson’s new civil lawsuit, reported on Tuesday that the NFL has decided not to put the quarterback on the exempt list because there have not been any criminal charges filed, and the league’s review into the situation is in its early stages.

Fans around the league took to social media to weigh in on the league’s decision.

This is embarrassing. Get this bum out of the league! — Aidan LaPorta (@AidanLaPorta69) September 10, 2024

He just can't help himself. He'll be out of the league before long. — Steve Six 😎 🇺🇸 (@SteveSix11) September 10, 2024

Good for the NFL. The real punishment is forcing the Browns to continue watching him play football. https://t.co/5YtFWGKkf1 — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 10, 2024

This is ridiculous at this point the Browns should bench him since he’s had too many allegations and it’s not a good look for the league. Also it would be better for their football team if jameis played https://t.co/kLY0fvIMJk — Lil Trap AKA Young Timberlake (@liltrap305) September 10, 2024

This is how they're punishing the browns. By making him play https://t.co/2RXxc3jBtn — Slightly Rational Knicks Fan (@RationalKnickFn) September 10, 2024

All eyes will be on Cleveland, as the league and the Browns decide how to handle Watson’s latest situation.