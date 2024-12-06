Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads to the sideline during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

The NFL has announced they’ve concluded their investigation into the newest case against Deshaun Watson.

On Friday, the league cited “insufficient evidence” as the reason they won’t proceed any further with their investigation into the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

Longtime Cleveland reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported the news on Friday afternoon.

“The NFL has closed its review of Deshaun Watson’s case,” Cabot said. “There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy.”

Watson has led a troublesome few years. He became the subject of over 20 civil lawsuits that alleged sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions while he was on the Houston Texans.

The NFL punished Watson over those cases for 11 games during the 2022 season. Despite knowledge of the situation, the Browns took Watson on and $230 million guaranteed before the 2022 season. To say it hasn’t worked out is a gigantic understatement.

Watson likely won’t see the field again this season, but he’s still on the hook for ten figures anyway. The Browns have yet to bite the bullet, although some wonder if they should.

A potential policy violation might have opened the door for something in contract language. However, since the league won’t proceed, Watson remains on the Browns for now. The NFL world reacted to the league’s ruling on Watson.

[Mary Kay Cabot]