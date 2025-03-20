Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) warms up before the game agains the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans made Derek Stingley Jr. the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL after signing him to a new contract for three years, and $90 million with $89 million guaranteed and a $30 million annual salary. Stingley’s moment wasn’t just a standard setter in the league for defensive backs, it was also a touching father-son moment.

“When I found out, I was working out with my pops,” Stingley recollected Wednesday, according to the NFL official website. “Then halfway through workout he was like, ‘Oh dude, guess what,’ and I was like, ‘What?’, and then he was like, ‘The deal is done’. Then I was like ‘What? That’s crazy.’ I was just saying that it was crazy.”

“Receivers are starting to touch $40 million [annually],” Stingley said in a different statement. “[We’re] the people that are going out there and competing against them. I think it’s good that the cornerback position and other defensive positions are starting to get up there, too.

“But I think it’s just good for the sport. Obviously, with time, it’s gonna keep on going up, so I’m excited to see who is gonna make [the next] deal like that.”

Stingley also spoke about how much it means to know that the Texans believe in him and his ability on the field.

“It means a lot that they allowed me to go out there with my coaches, and they taught me this game and at this level. They believe that I can be somebody to teach the younger people on the team.

“I’m not going to talk in front of everybody, but I know how to be a great teammate. I guess they believe in that and that is what I believe in.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Stingley can repay the Texans investment with more stellar seasons as the franchise looks to get over the hump and reach the Super Bowl.