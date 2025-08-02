Aug 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, US; A general picture of a Houston Texans helmet after training camp at the Texans practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns made the tough decision to move on from running back Nick Chubb, a beloved figure in the city, following a couple of seasons that were completely derailed by gruesome knee injuries.

Chubb has since joined the Houston Texans and spoke about how happy he’s been to get back on the field.

“I feel good,” Chubb said, according to Pro Football Talk. “It’s been great to get a chance to come out here and play some more football, it’s been a while for me. I love it out here. It’s been great getting back.”

Still, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made sure to temper expectations with what Chubb’s body can do given his age and injury history.

“When it comes to Chubb, and how am I comparing him? You know, guys age. He’s been through a lot. It’s not always gonna be the same as his early years in the NFL, but what I hang my hat on with him is that this guy loves football,” Ryans said.

“He’s physical, he plays the right way, he prepares himself the right way, really sharp guy when it comes to the protection scheme. He’s on it. He’s helping out the guys.

“I’m excited to see him play football, that’s what he’s always been, he’s always been a tremendous football player, especially when he’s healthy, so he’s still working his way back, looks like he’s in really good shape, and he’ll continue to get better.”

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of season Chubb has for Houston.