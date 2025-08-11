Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is entering his first season with the program without the presence of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, on the roster. The Buffs will also be without the unique skillset of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, as all three talents are currently in the middle of their first NFL training camps.

Deion is also dealing with the aftermath of a surgery to remove his bladder after a cancerous tumor was found. However, the head coach is feeling good and ready to embrace the season.

“I’m healthy, I’m vibrant, I’m my old self,” Sanders said, according to ESPN. “I’m loving life right now. I’m trying my best to live to the fullest, considering what transpired.”

Sanders made sure to give his coaching staff recognition for keeping the program on track while his health forced him away from the sport.

“They’ve given me tremendous comfort,” he said. “I never had to call 100 times and check on the house, because I felt like the house is going to be OK. That’s why you try your best to hire correct, so you don’t have to check on the house night and day. They did a good job, especially strength and conditioning.”

Sanders is still expecting the Buffs to win without the electric connection between Shedeur and Hunter, but is acknowledging that the wins may look a little different this season.

“The next phase is we’re going to win differently, but we’re going to win,” Sanders said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be the Hail Mary’s at the end of the game, but it’s going to be hell during the game, because we want to be physical and we want to run the heck out of the football.”

The Buffs have everything in front of them in a wide-open Big 12 conference, so it’ll be interesting to see how the program responds to the opportunity.