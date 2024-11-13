Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders has played his way into potentially going quite early in the 2025 NFL Draft. But as far as his father and coach Deion Sanders sees it, not every team may have a chance at getting his son.

Deion has always been quite involved in his son’s development as a player, of course bringing him along with him when he left Jackson State to take the Colorado head coaching job.

This has led to rumors that Sanders could potentially leave for the NFL to coach his son at the pro ranks next season. And while it’s unclear whether that will happen, Coach Prime made it clear that he could have some say in what team Shedeur goes to this coming spring.

During a recent appearance on FS1’s Speak, Sanders was asked by Keyshawn Johnson whether he would intervene if the wrong team attempts to select Shedeur in the upcoming NFL Draft, which he said he would do behind the scenes.

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna do it publicly,” Sanders said. “I’ll do it privately.”

As far as what Sanders is looking for in a potential landing spot for his son, he shared that a past of success would go a long way in landing Shedeur.

“Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is,” Sanders added. “Somebody that can handle understanding what he’s capable of. Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization understands what they’re doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the world [and] you don’t have the support in the infrastructure of the team. Forget the [offensive] line. He’s played with lines that aren’t great but he’s been able to do his thing.”

Clearly, Sanders isn’t quite done with his involvement in his son’s career just yet…

