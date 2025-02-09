Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders doesn’t think critics of his son Sheduer are being logical at all.

Ahead of the 2025 National Football League Draft, the Colorado quarterback is expected to go high in the first round. Sanders’ ability at Colorado was on full display the last two years under his father Deion’s coaching.

Sanders had the attention of the nation in 2023 and performed brilliantly at times. The Colorado quarterback had the NFL on his mind from day one. But, of course, critics remain.

Sanders addressed those critics on Friday on ESPN’s First Take. Sanders didn’t appreciate the criticism and proceeded to swat it down.

“It don’t make sense. I don’t think he’s ever been questioned in a game with the strength of his arm,” Sanders said via On3. “Shedeur is highly accurate. I think he had the highest completion percentage in college football last year and he’s never slipped down below, I think, 68% completion percentage in his whole tenure as a college athlete.”

Whatever you say of the criticism, and the critics, they’re only set to sprout up even more as Shedeur enters the NFL. The weight of expectations is high, and Sanders will be expected to turn around a franchise. That’s what you sign up for.

But in the face of that is when the best shine their brightest. Sanders has shown that ability and can do it again in the NFL.

It’s up to him to decide how his career goes.