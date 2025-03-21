Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Former Colorado Buffaloes standout and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter polarized the nation last year as a wide receiver/ cornerback hybrid. Many feel that what Hunter did at the collegiate level can’t be replicated in the NFL, with others feeling that he can be the NFL’s equivalent of the MLB’s Shohei Ohtani, who won the NL MVP last season for his star performances both from the pitcher’s mound and the batter’s box.

One person who knows a thing or two about playing both ways in the NFL is Hunter’s head coach in college, Deion Sanders. Sanders played both of Hunter’s positions for the 1996 Cowboys.

As a result, Sanders has a strong opinion on how whoever drafts Hunter should treat him regarding his ability to play both ways, which he shared on NFL Network, according to Pro Football Talk.

“He doesn’t know any other way,” Sanders said in his media appearance. “What else would he do, just sit there by the water cooler while the offense is getting their butts kicked, and you’ve got the best receiver probably on your team over there with the coach waiting for his turn to go back on the field?

“That doesn’t make sense to me. Just because a person hasn’t done this in the majority of the NFL, don’t say what another man can’t do.”

Sanders said that Hunter will work hard to master both sides of the ball and went on to discuss Hunter’s passion for the sport.

“Travis Hunter loves the game. He’s not in like with it, he’s in love with the game. He don’t really care about the accolades he possesses, this guy loves to play the game of football.”

Sanders even went on to say that Hunter is already the best two-way player the game of football has ever seen.

“The best, not one of the best,” Sanders said. “The best that ever did it.”