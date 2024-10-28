Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are having a long season.

After only two games Carolina benched quarterback Bryce Young, who was last year’s first overall pick, in favor of veteran Andy Dalton. Dalton led the team to its first win of the season in relief of Young, but after that, it was back to the loss column for Carolina.

Young received another chance to show the Panthers that he belongs in the starting lineup after Dalton injured his right thumb in a car accident last week, and while the Panthers lost once again, Young showed flashes.

Young led two touchdown drives and ended the game 24-of-37 for 224 yards, although he did throw two interceptions. There’s a chance he might’ve done enough to show the Panthers and head coach Dave Canales he is worth working with as he develops. Canales was asked about the situation after the game.

“We will look at all the information,” Canales said, per the team’s official website.

“We’ll look at Andy’s health over the next couple of days, and we’ll make that decision, and we’ll have an answer for you.”

Canales was perturbed by a lack of flow throughout the game under Young, which is brutal for Young’s chances of starting when Dalton is healthy again.

“It’s inconsistency,” Canales said. “We look like a good offense on the first drive, and then we just go, basically, I don’t know, was it seven or eight possessions, whatever it was before we get our next first down. Trying to find a rhythm, trying to find the run game in this against a really good defense.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Young on the other hand, was proud of how the team performed, especially in light of the pieces that were missing.

“Everyone stepped up; obviously, being without Diontae and being without Adam is tough,” Young said. “Those are obviously great, great players, and you know, everyone was ready to step up. The credit goes to those guys and, you know, you only had four up today and just the attention to detail that takes throughout the week.

“All the stuff they’re doing, all four of them, D-Mo, Jalen, Mingo, X, everyone being up, and knowing that, you know there might be some shuffling, there might be more to account for, and obviously, there is a little bit of uncertainty during the week. And when everyone’s numbers called, just being able to step up. So hats off to those guys and also to the staff for getting everyone ready. And again, I’ve worked with all these guys throughout training camp, throughout the season. I have the utmost faith in all of them.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Young gets another shot, or if he finds himself joining a long list of NFL draft busts.

[Panthers]