Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Is Davante Adams on the verge of becoming a Baltimore Raven?

It certainly looks that way.

As noted by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver posted a picture of Edgar Allen Poe to his Instagram story on Friday afternoon. And while it’s always possible that Adams is merely a fan of poetry, many quickly connected the dots that the Ravens are named after one of Poe’s most famous pieces of work, “The Raven.”

Oh nothing, just Davante Adams posting a pic of Edgar Allen Poe… pic.twitter.com/7Usp4HbHfl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 4, 2024

Should the six-time Pro Bowl selection land in Baltimore, it could have a dramatic impact on the NFL landscape. While the Ravens already lay claim to an impressive collection of offensive weapons, including Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, Adams could help bring a new dimension to the unit as one of the top wide receivers in the entire NFL.

Since requesting a trade from the Raiders earlier this week, the three-time first-team All-Pro has predominantly been linked to the New York Jets, where he would reunite with his former Green Bay Packers teammate in Aaron Rodgers. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, however, reported on Thursday that the Jets aren’t the only team that Adams would be willing to join, while listing the Ravens as a potential suitor.

Following Adams’ Instagram post on Friday, many took to social media to weigh in.

The thousand injuries of Garoppolo I had borne as best I could but when they ventured upon Minshew I vowed revenge https://t.co/KJhhjEWFeN — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 4, 2024

TIRED: Davante Adams is being traded to the Baltimore Ravens WIRED: Davante Adams is plotting revenge against Antonio Pierce by offering him a taste of a rare amontillado deep within his family’s catacombs where he plans to trap him forever. https://t.co/WqPrPeseot — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) October 4, 2024

Fun fact: Edgar Allen Poe’s grandson, also named Edgar Allen Poe, was excellent football player who was the quarterback of a Princeton team that went undefeated in 1889. Anyways….Raven 🫵 https://t.co/2GNaaVxubP — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 4, 2024

How much help does Jacoby Brissett need? https://t.co/cRw1HX8tIZ pic.twitter.com/omzbs5rh85 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) October 4, 2024

Was he a Jets fan? https://t.co/5igMdP8cah — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 4, 2024

[Mike Garafolo on X]