Dec 14, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) smiles after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
ArticlesNFLBy Ben Axelrod on

Is Davante Adams on the verge of becoming a Baltimore Raven?

It certainly looks that way.

As noted by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver posted a picture of Edgar Allen Poe to his Instagram story on Friday afternoon. And while it’s always possible that Adams is merely a fan of poetry, many quickly connected the dots that the Ravens are named after one of Poe’s most famous pieces of work, “The Raven.”

Should the six-time Pro Bowl selection land in Baltimore, it could have a dramatic impact on the NFL landscape. While the Ravens already lay claim to an impressive collection of offensive weapons, including Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews, Adams could help bring a new dimension to the unit as one of the top wide receivers in the entire NFL.

Since requesting a trade from the Raiders earlier this week, the three-time first-team All-Pro has predominantly been linked to the New York Jets, where he would reunite with his former Green Bay Packers teammate in Aaron Rodgers. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, however, reported on Thursday that the Jets aren’t the only team that Adams would be willing to join, while listing the Ravens as a potential suitor.

Following Adams’ Instagram post on Friday, many took to social media to weigh in.

[Mike Garafolo on X]

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

View all posts by Ben Axelrod