on

Over the past several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors and speculation that Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams could be seeking a trade from the team. But despite all of that talk and conversation, it sounds like he has decided not to seek a trade, after all.

On Thursday, Adams’ agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer told NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN that Davante Adams is not seeking a trade from the team, calling all those trade rumors “baseless, unfounded speculation” saying that there has been “absolutely no trade talks.”

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period,” Chapman and Bauer told Schefter.

Obviously, this is a pretty firm message for Adams and his representation, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Adams has been with the Las Vegas Raiders since 2022 when he was traded to the team from the Green Bay Packers. He has since caught passes from three different starting quarterbacks and could be playing for a fourth this season if Gardner Minshew beats out Aidan O’Connell for the starting role this season.

