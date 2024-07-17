Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several weeks, there have been a lot of rumors and speculation that Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams could be seeking a trade from the team. But despite all of that talk and conversation, it sounds like he has decided not to seek a trade, after all.

On Thursday, Adams’ agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer told NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN that Davante Adams is not seeking a trade from the team, calling all those trade rumors “baseless, unfounded speculation” saying that there has been “absolutely no trade talks.”

“This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period,” Chapman and Bauer told Schefter.

Statement from Davante Adams’ agents Kenny Chapman and Frank Bauer regarding the recent trade talk surrounding their client: “This is baseless, unfounded speculation and Davante is expected to be with the Raiders as there has been absolutely no trade talk – period.” pic.twitter.com/wwJ8AOtHEt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2024

Obviously, this is a pretty firm message for Adams and his representation, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Horrible news for Davante Adams https://t.co/6L5tbrT6Hi — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) July 16, 2024

The word expected is doing some heavy lifting here https://t.co/WqWldTPsWo — Josh Kail (@THATJoshKail) July 16, 2024

Now ask Rodgers a bunch of stupid questions til his agents do the same https://t.co/1vsjevf0S5 — He Who Remains (@IceburgSensei) July 16, 2024

Tae is a Raider legend just because he keeps giving this team a chance over and over. I'll always have respect for him man. https://t.co/VfykQ9ZRt2 — Łunaticø (@LakeShow4Life9) July 16, 2024

Straight from the horses mouth https://t.co/vsxRLTGiPd — Phil Robinson III (@PhilRobinsonIII) July 16, 2024

Sucks cause we’re in the toughest division lol this really might be his last year as a raider if we don’t go to the playoffs 😭😭😭 https://t.co/uwaBdg9Jzs — LOVESTEIN. (@rotheeezy) July 16, 2024

Adams has been with the Las Vegas Raiders since 2022 when he was traded to the team from the Green Bay Packers. He has since caught passes from three different starting quarterbacks and could be playing for a fourth this season if Gardner Minshew beats out Aidan O’Connell for the starting role this season.

[Adam Schefter]