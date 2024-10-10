Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are in need of help at the wide receiver position after the team’s two top receivers Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice suffered injuries that will likely cause them to miss the entire season.

But it doesn’t sound like the team will be getting Davante Adams to help solve that problem.

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly open to the idea of trading away the star wide receiver and the Kansas City Chiefs seem like a natural fit given their need at the position. But it doesn’t sound like that trade is going to happen.

According to a report from The Athletic, Kansas City is no longer a possibility for Davante Adams.

“The Kansas City Chiefs, per multiple league sources, are no longer considered a potential landing spot for Adams,” Tashan Reed, Vic Tafur and Dianna Russini reported for The Athletic.

The report goes on to indicate that the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington Commanders have also been ruled out as possible landing spots for Adams.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers are all potential landing spots for the star wide receiver.

We’ll have to see where he ultimately signs.

