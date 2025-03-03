Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich speaks with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during pregame warmups for their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

When the New York Jets acquired Davante Adams, some thought he’d assist a team in need. But the Jets, with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, failed to meet those high expectations. Since the Jets have already moved on from Rodgers, they appear poised to do the same with Rodgers’ longtime teammate.

Reports emerged this weekend that the Jets will attempt to trade the three-time All-Pro wide receiver. But if they can’t find a trade partner, the team will instead cut the six-time Pro Bowler.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted the news on Adams and his updated status with the Jets. Which is to say, he likely won’t be here too long.

Sources: The #Jets are now taking calls on star WR Davante Adams, open to trading him prior to the start of the league year. No surprise with his $38.2M cap number. If they can’t get a deal, they are expected to release Adams, who could rejoin QB Aaron Rodgers with a new team. pic.twitter.com/EjvMh2zF1J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2025

“The Jets are now taking calls on star WR Davante Adams, open to trading him prior to the start of the league year,” Rapoport said. “If they can’t get a deal, they are expected to release Adams,” he added.

Rapoport suggested that Adams could rejoin Rodgers wherever the former Super Bowl champion quarterback lands this offseason. Considering that Adams all but got himself traded to the Jets from the Las Vegas Raiders, entertaining a reunion isn’t out of the question.

Adams, 32, would be a welcomed addition to any team he joins. While his production took a hit the last two seasons, it’s clear what he’s capable of at his best. Nearly any team would be happy to have him.

It’s just a matter of which at this point. This year is expected to be a very busy NFL offseason this year. So buckle up.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Adams and what will be his short-lived stint with the Jets.

The #Raiders fleeced the Jets. We got a 3rd round pick for a player that played half a season for the Jets AND we got out of that contract, which is probably the bigger deal. https://t.co/Smxn90f1Hx — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) March 2, 2025

Bring Aaron w/ you https://t.co/xi4SwPsk41 — Javier Vega (@JavierVeg_) March 2, 2025

if u told me in 2020 that the Jets had Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams,,Tyron Smith, Mike Williams, Hasson Reddick, 2 time all pro corner, an all pro DT, a top 10 WR alongside Adams all on the same team and they only had won 5 games I’d call u a hater https://t.co/HUddv2HOcz — AK 🏝️ (@aklilayyyyyy) March 2, 2025