Davante Adams is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams, following a brief and markedly disastrous reunion with Aaron Rodgers in the Big Apple as members of the New York Jets.

Now, Adams is partnered with veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, and the receiver seems to be thrilled about landing in Los Angeles.

“I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building,” Adams said, according to ESPN. “And everybody’s in a good mood. It’s not like a dark cloud over the building. And I’ve experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it’s a glaring difference when you come into a building like this.”

Adams was asked what was allowing him to feel so rejuvenated.

“It’s just about ball. It’s no other B.S,” Adams responded, a potential dig at the media circus that follows Aaron Rodgers. “And [they’ve] got a really good quarterback in here,” Adams said.

“Got a really good, young team that shows a lot of promise and was obviously really close to being able to have a chance at the whole thing last year. So, just knowing how hungry this team is and seeing the work that they’re still putting in after having a year last year just kind of confirms that I’m in the right place.”

Rams head coach spoke about getting to witness Stafford and Adams work together.

“What I think is really cool to be able to witness, is the respect that you can feel they have for one another. We wanted to make sure we can accelerate this while also understanding what a unique thing it is to develop a rapport,” McVay said, via Pro Football Talk.

“Matthew’s got such a great way of being able to connect and communicate, and it’s the same way with Davante. Those guys have such a high level of understanding of what they want and I think the best thing we can seek out as coaches is player ownership. Sometimes it’s fun to just be a fly on the wall and hear their dialogue as they’re going over a set of plays or the things that come up day in and day out. It’s been cool to watch.”