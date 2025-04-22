Photo Credit: Club Shay Shay on YouTube

The last few seasons have been rocky for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. After a stint with the Las Vegas Raiders in which Adams failed to replicate his success from his days with the Green Bay Packers, a mid-season trade to the New York Jets reunited Adams with the quarterback from his Packers days, Aaron Rodgers.

Unfortunately, the pair failed to replicate the magic from their days in Green Bay, and now neither is rostered by the Jets. Rodgers is contemplating retirement, while Adams has signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Adams is making sure people know that he’s not the one responsible for everything that went wrong with his previous two franchises.

“Well, first I’ve got to make sure it’s not me,” Adams said, according to The Athletic. “So, we’re going to get over there and see. If it gets dysfunctional, it means that I was the one making those organizations dysfunctional.”

Adams feels that the air of dysfunction isn’t surrounding his new team.

“This is like true optimism versus just hoping. Obviously, knowing what I know about the management there, the players, the team success they’ve had in recent years and just over time.

“Those are usually the type of teams that have stressed success. The most important thing was (joining) a good, winning team.”

The veteran receiver also feels like he can still play at the top of his game.

“I haven’t lost any speed — which, you know, I didn’t come into the league as a burner, so people weren’t looking to see a 4.2 (40-yard dash) turn into 4.5. I was high 4.4s coming in, and I’m running the same speeds now.

“Whether it’s the GPS, or if I could line up and run a 40 right now, I’d probably run a faster 40 than I ran when I was 21 years old. And obviously, I mean, the proof is in the pudding. I don’t need to tell you what I can still do or not.”

If Adams is right, his connection with Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford might rival that of his one with Rodgers from their days in Wisconsin.