Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of another receiver to pair with star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, but it doesn’t sound like the team will be adding Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams.

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly open to trading the star wide receiver this season and the Cowboys would seem to make sense given the team’s struggles on offense and their apparent need for another offensive weapon, but it doesn’t sound like that trade is going to happen.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Dallas Cowboys were interested in Adams, but ultimately decided not to pursue him due to his salary.

“The Dallas Cowboys also called about the six-time Pro Bowler, but they passed, per league sources, because they don’t want to take on the remainder of his base salary this season, which is about $12.5 million,” Tashan Reed, Vic Tafur and Dianna Russini reported for The Athletic.

The report suggests that the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Commanders are all out of contention to land Adams.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New Orleans Saints have all emerged as possibilities for Adams.

We’ll have to see where he lands.

[The Athletic]