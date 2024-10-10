Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best wide receivers in the NFL is looking for a new home.

Davante Adams has requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, and while his preference is to join his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets, Adams remains open to joining other teams. Now, a new player is emerging as a serious contender in the Adams’ sweepstakes.

According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, the Buffalo Bills have a real shot at landing the elite receiver.

Teams out on Davante: Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens and Commanders. Teams still in: Jets, Saints, Steelers and Bills. https://t.co/LiJX541Owb — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 9, 2024

Fans reacted to the news that quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills could be getting a major reinforcement online.

“If it’s just down to those 4, hard to imagine Adams would want to go anywhere other than BUF. Rogers isn’t there long and coaching is in disarray. NO have potential, but haven’t been consistent over time. No clue about QB in PIT. BUF is a premium choice where he’d be WR1,” one fan said on Twitter of the developing situation.

“Just as a way to push the jets to up their offer. Only two teams on that list can even think about Adams Davis isn’t converting nearly all Adams money to a bonus…which is what the bills and saints would need,” someone added.

“My thoughts: Bills are willing to go to a 2nd but Raiders have to eat contract. Teams that don’t need them to probably coming in with lower draft capital,” a fan said.

“It’ll come down to Bills and saints. Fields and a washed A rodgers can’t maximize him. So only another reunion with carr or being the piece the bills need with an elite QB in Josh Allen makes sense. His mere presence would open everything up. He’s still that guy. Just need a QB,” another person added.

It’ll be interesting to see where Adams lands, any team that can add him figures to become an instant Super Bowl contender.