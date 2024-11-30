Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking like they’ll run away with the NFC East this season. Unfortunately, it looks like they’ll have to find a way to stay dominant without two of their most important pieces.

“Eagles ruled out CB Darius Slay for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens due to his concussion and are listing WR DeVonta Smith as questionable due to his hamstring injury,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Eagles ruled out CB Darius Slay for Sunday’s game vs. the Ravens due to his concussion and are listing WR DeVonta Smith as questionable due to his hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2024

Fans reacted to the bad news on social media.

“Ravens will win this game by 24,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Bruh I woulda benched smith for myers if I knew he was gonna be questionable,” added one fantasy football player.

“Ouch, that’s tough news for the Eagles! Losing Darius Slay to a concussion is a big blow, and it’ll be interesting to see if DeVonta Smith can play through his hamstring injury. Hope the team can still pull off a win against the Ravens,” one fan added.

“Losing Slay against the Ravens’ offense is a tough break for the Eagles. If DeVonta sits too, Sunday could get real uphill, real fast,” added a fan.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Eagles adapt if they’re forced to play without such an important piece on each side of the ball.