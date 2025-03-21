Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason the Dallas Cowboys and defensive end Dante Fowler agreed to a deal that will bring Fowler back to Dallas. Fowler had 10.5 sacks for the Commanders after totaling 10 in his first two seasons with the Cowboys.

In his first media session since signing his new contract, Fowler addressed his massive jump in production and what he felt was responsible for the leap.

“I feel like I got the most reps I got in a long time. . . . I feel like that played a role in it, I had a really good offseason, taking care of my body, working out, stuff like that, so I felt really confident going into the season,” Fowler said, per the Cowboys’ official website. “I already knew what kind of work I was going to put out because I put the work in in the offseason, so I was very confident in what I was going to do this season.

“I’m just going to take the same formula here in Dallas, we have better resources down here too, so I’m excited to see where it’s going to go. I don’t know why, maybe I was a late bloomer or something, but I definitely started to click and make sense last year, I don’t see why it would just stop right now.”

Fowler also talked about what his new defensive coordinator, Matt Eberflus, told him to expect from the system the Cowboys will be utilizing on defense.

“I talked to [defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus] and he was excited to talk to me. From what he says, this is gonna be a fast, physical defense, and those are defenses I love being a part of. I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m a hybrid that can adjust to anything, and I’ve got experience with Aaron Whitecotton. He was my first defensive line coach when I was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Whatever the scheme is, I’ll adjust and adapt to it and be ready to go.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Fowler can build on his success in Washington.