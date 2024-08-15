Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

During this weekend’s preseason showdown with the Houston Texans, New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones will make his first in-game appearance for the team since tearing his ACL last year. But it doesn’t sound like he’s all that concerned about his ability to perform on the surgically repaired knee.

During a recent press conference, Daniel Jones made it clear that he no longer has any real concerns about his knee after testing it thoroughly in practice and in workouts leading up to this weekend.

“I don’t think I’ll be thinking about my knee much,” Jones said according to Charlotte Carroll of the New York Giants team website. “I think I’ve tested it in practice, tested it in my rehab and workouts and feel like it’s in a good place. I’m confident my knee will be ready to go.”

Jones is obviously heading into a pivotal season for the Giants. The team gave the veteran quarterback a contract extension ahead of last season, but they were openly considering the possibility of drafting another quarterback high in the draft back in April.

We’ll have to see how Jones looks this week against the Texans and how he performs throughout the season for the Giants.

